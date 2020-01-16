How to change your cat's food 

Why might you change a cat's food? There may be an occasions when you may decide it's time to change your cat's diet. There could be a number of reasons for this transition, including

Your kitten is ready to move on to adult food

Your cat's health requirements have changed

You'd like to transition to a wet, dry, or mixed feeding plan

At Royal Canin, we know the importance of complete well-balanced foods adapted to each cat's age, physiological status, and lifestyle. While changing your cat's food should be done carefully, it's important that you feed them a diet that gives them all the nutrients they need at each stage of their lives.

Why is it important to change a cat's food carefully? The type of food a kitten eats early on in their life will have a big impact on the type of food they prefer as they grow. This is why it is important to find out what sort of food a kitten was given before you bring them home – they will adapt to a new environment more easily if their food is familiar.

Any change to your cat's diet should be made gradually. Faced with a new sort of food, some cats can be wary, especially when faced with a stressful situation such as moving homes. This can lead to 'food aversion', which is why it's better to introduce new types of food in stages and avoid additional stress factors. Do cats get sick if you change their food? If you follow our transition plan, you are contributing to making the diet transition a positive one for your cat. You should still, however, pay close attention to your cat's behavior, body weight and appearance as they transition to their new food.



Cats are very sensitive to changes in diet, so if you transition too quickly, it can cause issues. If you notice any changes in your cat's appearance, body weight, and stool quality, you may need to slow down your food transition or contact your veterinarian for assistance.

What happens if I switch my cat’s food too fast? If you switch your cat or kitten’s food too quickly, they may simply avoid eating it or eat less than they did before. If you're transitioning to wet cat foods such as our



More seriously, it can cause issues with digestion, especially with kittens, whose immune systems are still developing. Changing cat food too quickly can cause:

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Reduced appetite

How to change your cat's food It's best to introduce a new food to your cat gently, over a period of at least a week. This may help to avoid digestive upset and food avoidance for your cat.

Begin by introducing small percentages of the new diet, gradually increasing the ratio until your cat has completely transitioned onto their new food. Here's our 7-day transition plan:

Day 1 & 2 - 75% previous food + 25% new food Day 3 & 4 - 50% previous food + 50% new food Day 5 & 6 - 25% previous food + 75% new food Day 7 - 100% new food

It’s a good idea to maintain your cat's regular feeding routine, sticking to the same mealtimes and eating environments to minimize change and keep your cat comfortable through the transition to a new diet.