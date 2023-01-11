What Is FLUTD in Cats?

Feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD) is a general term that describes various conditions affecting the cat's lower urinary system and bladder. This includes conditions such as bladder stones, blockages in the ureters or urethra (tubes connecting to the bladder) and inflammation of the bladder itself.

As there are a variety of different conditions with similar symptoms, it is often hard for vets to distinguish between them. If your vet has attempted to treat your cat for all specific diseases and symptoms still persist, your cat may be diagnosed with a condition called feline idiopathic cystitis. This essentially means that there is no specific cause for your cat's bladder issues. Experts believe that Cats with idiopathic cystitis could be more likely to get bladder inflammation induced by stress.