STAY CURIOUS ABOUT YOUR CAT’S HEALTH

Cats are masters at hiding their pain, and while they may act like they can take care of themselves, even the most independent cats need regular veterinary care. And at Royal Canin, we’re here to be your go-to guide when it comes to cat health, including finding a vet. 

Making a change?

Creating a new situation can be stressful for your cat. If you’re going to do so, try creating a new routine like twice-daily playtime or extra belly rub breaks. It’ll strengthen your bond and make them feel relaxed in their new home. 

Hydration is a big deal for your cat. 

Cats are prone to urinary health concerns. And with proper nutrition, hydration is key to maintaining their health. 

Time for a checkup

Vet visits are important to maintain your cat’s health yet only 50% of cats go to the vet annually.

Let’s Play! 

Play is the indoor cat’s version of hunting. Keep them mentally stimulated by adding more playtime and using a variety of enrichment toys. 

 

Learn Your Cat's Language

Many assume that cats communicate via meow, purring, or
hissing. But it’s so much more. Learn the signs by hovering over different parts of the cat.

 

1
2
3
4

1.Hot ears

In most cases, hot ears are normal in cats, but if extremely hot, it could be a sign that your cat may be running a fever.

2.Sweaty Paws

Sweaty paws usually occur when body temperature rises, but it can also happen as a bodily reaction to stress or high anxiety.

3.Urinary

Frequent trips to the litter box or urinating outside of the litter box could be a sign of lower urinary tract disease and may be time to see a vet.

4.Tail

A swaying slowly or twitching tail could indicate that your cat is focused. Let your curious cat follow their hunting instincts.
Add these healthy habits to their routine

Here are even more ways you can level up your cat care.

Continue to Stay Curious

