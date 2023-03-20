STAY CURIOUS ABOUT YOUR CAT’S HEALTH
Making a change?
Creating a new situation can be stressful for your cat. If you’re going to do so, try creating a new routine like twice-daily playtime or extra belly rub breaks. It’ll strengthen your bond and make them feel relaxed in their new home.
Hydration is a big deal for your cat.
Time for a checkup
Vet visits are important to maintain your cat’s health yet only 50% of cats go to the vet annually.
Let’s Play!
Play is the indoor cat’s version of hunting. Keep them mentally stimulated by adding more playtime and using a variety of enrichment toys.
Learn Your Cat's Language
Many assume that cats communicate via meow, purring, or
hissing. But it’s so much more. Learn the signs by hovering over different parts of the cat.
1.Hot ears
2.Sweaty Paws
3.Urinary
4.Tail
Add these healthy habits to their routine
Here are even more ways you can level up your cat care.
Continue to Stay Curious
Sign up for email and receive nutritional guidance, pet care tips, and a welcome offer!Sign up now