Digestive Care Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats - Formulated to help support healthy digestion
Sizes available
3lb
6lb
BALANCED NUTRITIONAL FORMULA
This diet is a balanced nutritional formula for healthy adult cats that additionally helps support oral health.
SPECIAL FIBER BLEND
A specific blend of dietary fibers helps control hairball development for digestive health
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion
OPTIMAL STOOL
Highly digestible proteins help cats absorb nutrients better, while decreasing stool odor
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3659 kilocalories of metabolizable energy(ME) per kilogram or 333 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 36.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.8%, Moisture (max.) 7.5%.
INGREDIENTS: brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, wheat gluten, soy protein isolate, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, pea fiber, wheat, corn, dried chicory root, calcium sulfate, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium aluminosilicate, sodium pyrophosphate, potassium chloride, choline chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, sodium bisulfate, monocalcium phosphate, rice flour, fructooligosaccharides, salt, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
ROYAL CANIN® Feline DIGESTIVE CARE is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.