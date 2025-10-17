Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Delivers complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats that have a tendency to gain weight or need to lose a little bit of weight.
Quantity
Why should I subscribe?
Easily manage your subscription from your account
Change the delivery frequency or reschedule your next order date
Switch the product, edit pack size and quantity, at any time
Cancel whenever you want, free of charge, and in 1 click
Expert food and product recommendations
Easy and flexible subscriptions
5% off every autoship order
Free shipping, with no minimum purchase
A Royal Canin Advisor to answer all your pet questions
Welcome to Royal Canin
Committed to quality and food safety
Systematic checks
Fully traceable ingredients
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT?
Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat’s overall health.
NUTRITION FORMULATED TO SATISFY AND HELP KEEP YOUR CAT FIT
ROYAL CANIN® WEIGHT CARE is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain a healthy body condition, with several actions: - Ideal fiber blend to support the feeling of fullness. - Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. - Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of slightly overweight cats, fed with ROYAL CANIN® WEIGHT CARE dry formula lost weight in 2 months.* *Royal Canin internal study.
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM
1. Providing complete and balanced nutrition across both our wet and dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your cat. 2. Get your cat active with in-home games & feeding puzzles. 3. Avoid human food and fatty snacks. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
PRODUCT DETAILS
|Daily Feeding Recommendations
|Cat's Weight
|Low Activity
|Normal Activity
|lb
|kg
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|8.8
|4
|
5/8
|46
|
3/4
|62
|11
|5
|5/8
|54
|7/8
|73
|13
|6
|3/4
|62
|1
|83