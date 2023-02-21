PRODUCT DETAILS

Created with your cat’s weight management in mind, Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food helps slightly overweight cats achieve a healthy weight in delicious-tasting kibble. It delivers the nutrition and support they need, featuring an ideal fiber blend to help keep them feeling full. Over 90% of slightly overweight cats fed Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food lost weight within two months. Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food is formulated for cats with a body condition score of up to 6/9, to help support muscle mass and a more ideal body condition. If you need to schedule your cat’s yearly annual exam, you’re concerned that they may have a body condition score over 6/9, or you have any other questions about their health, consult your veterinarian. With over 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)

Read more