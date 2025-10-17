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HomeCatsProductsRetail ProductsWeight Care Adult Dry Cat Food
Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food
Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food
Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food
Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food
Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food
Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food
Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food
Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food
Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food
Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food
Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food
Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food
Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food
Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food
Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food
Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food
Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food

Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

Delivers complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats that have a tendency to gain weight or need to lose a little bit of weight.

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Size: 3 lb
$9.66/lb
$7.17/lb
$5.71/lb

Quantity

$28.99/ $9.66/lb
$27.54
/ $9.18/lb
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PRODUCT SUMMARY

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BENEFITS

DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT?

Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat’s overall health.

NUTRITION FORMULATED TO SATISFY AND HELP KEEP YOUR CAT FIT

ROYAL CANIN® WEIGHT CARE is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain a healthy body condition, with several actions: - Ideal fiber blend to support the feeling of fullness. - Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. - Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.

PROVEN RESULTS

Over 90% of slightly overweight cats, fed with ROYAL CANIN® WEIGHT CARE dry formula lost weight in 2 months.* *Royal Canin internal study.

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM

1. Providing complete and balanced nutrition across both our wet and dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your cat. 2. Get your cat active with in-home games & feeding puzzles. 3. Avoid human food and fatty snacks. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat’s health, please contact your veterinarian.

PRODUCT DETAILS