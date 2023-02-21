Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Urinary Care Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Sizes available

1 x 3oz

6 x 3oz

12 x 3oz

Instinctively preferred

Instinctively preferred nutritional profile.

Urinary health

Formulated to help promote urinary health.

Weight maintenance

Helps maintain ideal weight.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Feline Urinary Care Adult Wet Cat Food delivers a highly palatable thin slices in gravy soft cat food to help maintain urinary tract health in healthy cats. This adult cat food is formulated to efficiently promote a healthy mineral content in their urine in only 10 days. Complete and balanced nutrition, this wet food is precisely balanced to support urinary health by maintaining the mineral balance in your cat’s urine. It uses a unique methodology to assess the impact a diet has on lower urinary tract health. Along with a cat food for urinary tract health, remember to monitor your cat’s water intake and always consult your veterinarian if you have any concerns.

