How your cat's diet supports their digestion

All cats can suffer with digestive issues at some time in their life, but with veterinary advice, an appropriate diet can help manage these sensitivities and help alleviate their signs and discomfort.





The role of protein in your cat’s food

Protein is the building block of your cat’s body, from skin and hair to claws and antibodies. Amino acids from protein can be converted to glucose, which is essential for proper functioning of your cat’s brain, kidneys, and red blood cells, and also provides energy.



Unfortunately, protein can also be one of the main causes of digestive issues in cats when they can’t digest it easily or when they have an allergy or intolerance to the protein. Highly digestible proteins can help alleviate their signs as these require the digestive tract to do less "work" for the nutrients to be absorbed. Diets for cats with food allergies or intolerances use single protein sources, such as hydrolyzed protein or proteins that are less common, to lower the likelihood of intestinal aggravation.

Fats in your cat’s diet

Fat is a rich energy source for your cat, contributing over twice as much energy for the same weight when compared to protein or carbohydrate. Essential fatty acids are also important for the healthy functioning of certain organs, like skin, and providing fat can help supply calories to cats with weight loss.



However, too much fat can be difficult to digest. Your veterinarian will be able to advise you on the right level of fat for your cat’s condition, age and lifestyle to provide it with nutritional benefits and avoid unnecessary strain on their digestive system.

Cats and carbohydrate

Cats don’t need carbohydrates in the same way that humans do, but they're a good source of glucose and can provide energy in their diet. There are some misconceptions that cats may suffer with gluten intolerances or coeliac disease, just like humans, however, this has never been documented. Cats with gastrointestinal problems can benefit from highly digestible carbohydrate sources, such as rice.