You may not have previously thought about assessing your cat's body condition and weight at home, however, maintaining an ideal weight may help increase their lifespan.



If you regularly monitor your cat's body condition and weight it will be easier to identify when you should seek advice from a veterinarian if there is a noticeable change.



Alongside weighing your cat, using a body condition score is one of the easiest methods to understand whether or not they are at a healthy weight. Normally used by veterinarians, it is a technique that can also be easily used by pet owners at home. Remember, it's important to discuss your cat's body condition with your veterinarian.

How to use a body condition score

Measuring your cat's body condition score

A cat body condition score involves looking at their body from above and the side to assess whether they are an ideal weight. As you need to feel their body and look at their shape, you will be able to assess whether they are at a healthy weight more accurately than when only looking at the number on the scale.Cat body condition scores use a 9-point system to assess weight. The score starts at 1, indicating your cat is severely underweight and goes up to a 9 at the other end of the scale, which points to severe obesity.An ideal body weight according to the score is marked as a 4 or 5. This means you can easily feel their ribs, identify a visible waist from above and can see their abdomen tuck up behind their rib cage when looking at your cat from the side.Follow our easy-to-use cat body condition score below to understand whether your cat is underweight, overweight or at an ideal weight.