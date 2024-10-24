    How to prepare for your kitten's first vet visit

    Learn how to create a great experience for you and your kitten on your first visit to the vet

    The importance of your first visit to the vet

    It’s important to take your kitten to the vet soon after they come home with you. It’s a great chance to learn more about their health and how to care for them. And it’s worth getting prepared so you get the most out of it and your kitten has a positive experience.

    When to take your kitten to the vet

    Every kitten is different, and some may need to see the vet more than others. After their important first appointment at around two months old, your kitten must complete their vaccination program with the vet. They'll need appointments at least yearly for a check-up and booster vaccinations. Always contact your vet if you're at all concerned about your kitten's health and well-being.

    Find a vet

    It's important to have identified a local vet before bringing your kitten home. Find a vet near you.

    Understanding your kitten's health

    It's important to understand your kitten's routines and behavior, so you can quickly recognize the signs if something isn't right. It's also important to understand a few key milestones, such as vaccinations and booster injections.

