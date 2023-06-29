Kitten routine Weaning - 1 to 4 months.
Weaning your kitten can feel like an intimidating process, but it doesn’t need to be. Here are 4 ways to help make weaning safe and easy.
1 - Secure your house so they can explore with confidence
Kittens start to walk when they’re about 3 weeks old and the first thing they’ll want to do is explore the world around them. It’s good to let them do this, but you need to make sure they’re safe. Secure your indoors and outdoors by closing any access to stairs and keeping cleaning products, drugs, plants, and other potentially toxic products away from them, so they can make the most of this learning and socializing period.
2 - Trust that mom knows best Kittens learn everything from their mom — including their eating habits! As kittens grow and become more adventurous, they’ll often want to try their mother’s food. That’s why ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat food is ideal as it was specially created to fulfill the needs of both, and as we say, sharing is caring!
3 - Get the right food
To help your kitten’s transition from liquid to solid food and start the natural weaning process, you can give them a softer texture such as the ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat mousse or moisten ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat kibbles to make a thick gruel that is easy for kittens to ingest is the first step. Follow the instructions on the pack to moisten the kibble to the correct consistency and make sure that you always give them the preparation as soon you’ve made it, as cats are sensitive to food that is not fresh. On the pack, you can also find information about the recommended quantity and frequency at which to feed them to make sure they get exactly what they need. Finally, don’t forget to give them access to fresh water at all times.
4 - Let sleeping kittens lie
Sleep is important for a kitten’s development, and they need a lot of it to have the energy to run around and explore. Don’t be surprised that they can sleep for almost 22 hours a day, alternating between resting time and periods of high activity. So, play with your kitten when they’re awake and when they’re asleep, let them be, as they have a lot of growing to do!
