Kitten routine 4 months to adulthood (12 months)
1 – First things first, let’s go to the vet.
It’s best to take your kitten to the veterinarian as soon as they arrive in your home. Your vet will give you advice on identification, deworming, neutering a vaccination plan, and a full health check-up. Keeping your kitten healthy through their life is a two-man job, and you and your vet are perfect for it.
2 – Get well prepared with the perfect kitten essentials
It’s important to prepare for kitten arrival and be well equipped to help your kitten develop healthy feeding, socialising, playing and grooming routines. The perfect toolbox to care for your kitten includes feeding and drinking bowls, a litter tray, a bed, a cat tree, a scratching post, toys, grooming brushes (especially for long-hair kittens) and finally, your kitten’s first diet!
3 – Feed them right with kitten food
During this intense growth period, choosing the right food is crucial to fulfill your kitten’s specific needs. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Dry Food is ideal to help support their brain development, digestive health and immune system. It’s also a good idea to help support their hydration and urinary tract health by introducing ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Wet Food into their diet, too. Yes, mixed feeding is a thing! Always put the food into two separate bowls, one for wet and one for dry. That way, the wet food won’t soften the kibble and you’ll be able to keep the kibble fresh longer.
4 – Keep it playful
Make time to play with your kitten. It helps develop their social skills so they can become more confident. Everything they learn today builds their future behavior, so, the more you can play with them, the better. It is also key to learn to understand your kitten’s behavior so that you know the difference between them feeling happy and playful or scared and nervous. Don’t forget to respect their sleep and eating times, as these help your kitten to grow up properly – it’s not always play time!
