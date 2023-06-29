4 - Give extra milk if it’s needed

Sometimes, kittens don’t get the milk they need from their mother. This can happen if a kitten is orphaned, or if there are too many little ones in the litter and their mom can’t produce enough milk for all of them. Another reason could be if a kitten loses the suckling reflex. In that case, it’s best to reach out to the vet, as this can be an indicator that something is going wrong.



If this is happening to your kitten, you will need to bottle-feed them. Just remember to use a specially formulated milk and don’t give them other animal milk like cow or goat milk. Having these other milks will upset their digestive system and compromise their healthy growth. Speak to your vet to find out if Royal Canin's Babycat milk is suitable for your kitten.

