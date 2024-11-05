Nutritional support for aging cats
Precise formulas with a selection of nutrients to support healthy aging in cats.
Support Healthy Aging
Many cats begin to show physical signs of aging between 7 and 10 years of age. Aging often means decreased energy, difficulty walking, and loss of appetite. Older cats also have a greater chance of developing various medical conditions. Your vet may recommend a diet to help support healthy aging.
Asesoramiento de expertos en salud para tu gato
Obtén el asesoramiento de expertos sobre cómo proporcionarle el mejor cuidado a tu gato en cada etapa de su vida.