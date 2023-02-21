Aging Spayed / Neutered 12+ Dry Cat Food
Royal Canin Appetite Control Spayed/Neutered 12+ Dry Cat Food is formulated to help maintain a healthy weight in senior cats 12 years and older.
7lb
|Cat Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|3/8 cup (35 g)
|1/2 cup (44 g)
|5/8 cup (53 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1/2 cup (43 g)
|5/8 cup (54 g)
|3/4 cup (65 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|5/8 cup (63 g)
|3/4 cup (76 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|5/8 cup (57 g)
|3/4 cup (72 g)
|7/8 cup (86 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|5/8 cup (64 g)
|7/8 cup (80 g)
|1 cup (96 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|3/4 cup (70 g)
|1 cup (88 g)
|1 1/8 cups (106 g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|7/8 cup (77 g)
|1 cup (96 g)
|1 1/4 cups (115 g)
Does your senior cat meow for more even after they've emptied their bowl? They may not be feeling full. That’s because of a common hormonal change that happens after a cat is spayed or neutered, causing a spike in hunger and decline in energy needs. This change lasts long into their senior years, and could lead to your cat putting on excess pounds. Royal Canin Aging Spayed / Neutered 12+ Dry Cat Food is specifically made for the unique nutritional needs of your senior cat. This formula is designed with an exclusive blend of antioxidants, including lycopene and omega-3 fatty acids, to support your beloved senior kitty as they age. Moderate levels of fat content help maintain an ideal weight. And adapted phosphorus levels help support kidney health. Try pairing with Royal Canin Appetite Control Spayed/Neutered wet cat food for a meal your cat will love.