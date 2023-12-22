Further reading - Kitten immunity

Why do we need to assist kittens' immune system development?

Because the protection the kitten's get from their mother doesn't last forever. It’s like a temporary shield to give them a kickstart in life but the protection gradually declines after around 5-6 weeks. Your kitten’s first vaccine will help them to be protected on their adult life against the most dangerous diseases (such as panleukopenia - cat typhus - and coryza) but their little body doesn’t ‘respond’ to vaccines until they’re around 2 months old. This leaves a vulnerable time called the ‘immunity gap’ when the kitten has lost much of the protection from their mother but doesn’t yet have protection from vaccines and from their own antibodies.During this time, which varies for each kitten, it’s critical that your kitten is kept in a hygienic place and fed with everything they need to grow stronger and healthier.