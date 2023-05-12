A HEALTHY START CAN BE LIFE-CHANGING
From the start, Royal Canin’s Kitten Growth Program supports your kitten’s development and growing immune system, because we know that the right nutrition helps create the ideal foundation to a healthy life.
Newborn
From birth to 3 weeks.
At this intense but brief stage, your kitten sleeps... a lot. After a couple of weeks, they’ll start to practice their clumsy walk, slowly learning how to coordinate their steps. As they get to know their new world, their natural antibodies are still at a low level. The right nutritional support goes a long way for their natural defenses and fragile digestive system.
Socialization
From 3 weeks to 4 months.
As they become more autonomous, your kitten starts exploring and developing their motor skills. They’ll run, climb, and build up their most impressive talent —keeping perfect balance. Feeding them energy-dense nutrition, rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, supports their vision, cognitive development and muscle growth.
Adolescence
From 4 months to 12 months.
At this stage your kitten’s growth will slow as they mature into a well-proportioned cat. They’ll begin to test their limits, even with humans, as they experiment and refine their social skills.Big changes, like getting neutered, can affect their metabolism, so it’s important to satisfy their appetite while protecting their healthy weight.
Immunity
A mother’s milk has protective antibodies to support a kitten’s natural defenses. But as they transition to eating solids, their immune systems are still developing, and nutrition can help support them while they are building their own strong immunity.
Microbiome Support
Your kitten’s microbiome is like a mini-ecosystem that helps keep their digestive health in balance. Like humans, a kitten’s gut health affects their overall wellbeing. A combination of prebiotics and highly digestible proteins help promote a healthy and balanced microbiome.
Bone growth
In their first year, a kitten’s bones must strengthen to be 4x stronger than concrete. Supporting this growth with the precise amounts of protein, vitamins, and minerals is important to developing a strong foundation for the years to come.
Weight Management
Maintaining a healthy weight is important for a kitten’s future health and wellbeing. Healthy habits, set early, are key for the foundation to a healthy life.