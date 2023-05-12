A HEALTHY START CAN BE LIFE-CHANGING

Each stage of kittenhood brings something new. In the beginning, they’ll sleep. A lot. But before you know it, they’ll be exploring the whole world around them! While this time is filled with discoveries, it’s also the most delicate of your kitten’s life.



From the start, Royal Canin’s Kitten Growth Program supports your kitten’s development and growing immune system, because we know that the right nutrition helps create the ideal foundation to a healthy life.



