Kitten Spayed/Neutered Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for cats - Specially for spayed /neutered kittens (from 6 to 12 months old)
Sizes available
2.5lb
Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
Strong immune system
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
Growth & weight control
After spaying or neutering, a kitten's energy needs change and the risk of becoming overweight increases. This formula contains a moderate level of fat to help limit weight gain and precise protein, calcium and phosphorus levels to allow for a healthy growth.
Adapted kibble size
The small, x-shaped kibble is easy to pick up and chew, even as new teeth grow in.
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3260 kilocalories of metabolizable energy(ME) per kilogram or 280 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 32.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 10.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 12.3%, Moisture (max.) 7.5%, Calcium (min.) 0.93%, Phosphorus (min.) 0.74%, Vitamin E (min.) 294 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 144 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS: chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, corn, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, pea fiber, natural flavors, chicken fat, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, corn gluten meal, sodium aluminosilicate, sodium pyrophosphate, potassium chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, taurine, rice flour, salt, calcium carbonate, fish oil, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, marine microalgae oil, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
100% COMPLETE AND BALANCED NUTRITION: ROYAL CANIN® KITTEN SPAYED/NEUTERED is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for growth.