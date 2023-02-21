Kitten Spayed/Neutered Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for cats - Specially for spayed /neutered kittens (from 6 to 12 months old)

Sizes available

2.5lb

Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

Strong immune system

Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

Growth & weight control

After spaying or neutering, a kitten's energy needs change and the risk of becoming overweight increases. This formula contains a moderate level of fat to help limit weight gain and precise protein, calcium and phosphorus levels to allow for a healthy growth.

Adapted kibble size

The small, x-shaped kibble is easy to pick up and chew, even as new teeth grow in.

