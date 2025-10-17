Kitten Spayed/Neutered Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for cats - Specially for spayed /neutered kittens (from 6 to 12 months old).
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PRODUCT SUMMARY
Spaying or neutering leaves a lasting impact on a young kitten’s health and weight. Hormone changes lessen energy needs, while giving them a giant appetite. This risky combo means it can be hard to control their weight gain. That’s why it’s critical to give a kitten the right diet from the start. Royal Canin Spayed/Neutered Dry Kitten Food contains a precise blend of essential nutrients a kitten needs after surgery to keep a healthy body weight and growth rate. With optimal levels of fat, plus a mix of digestible proteins, vitamins, and minerals, this kitten food supports growing muscles and bones without putting on the pounds. The small, x-shaped kibble is easy to pick up and chew, even as new teeth grow in. And because your kitten's immune system is still developing, this diet contains an exclusive blend of antioxidants and vitamins to strengthen and protect your kitten’s natural defenses, so they can keep growing strong.
BENEFITS
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
GROWTH & WEIGHT CONTROL
After spaying or neutering, a kitten's energy needs change and the risk of becoming overweight increases. This formula contains a moderate level of fat to help limit weight gain and precise protein, calcium and phosphorus levels to allow for a healthy growth.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
PRODUCT DETAILS
|Age of Kitten in Month
|6
|7
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Kitten weight
(lb)
|5.3 - 8.6
|5.3 - 8.6
|6.6 - 11
|6.6 - 11
|6.6 - 11
|6.6 - 11
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Adult Target Weight in lb
|Adut Target Weight in kg
|All Kitten
|6.6
|3
|6/8
|68
|6/8
|65
|5/8
|58
|5/8
|54
|5/8
|52
|5/8
|50
|8.8
|4
|7/8
|80
|7/8
|77
|6/8
|70
|6/8
|66
|6/8
|63
|6/8
|61
|11
|5
|1 1/8
|95
|1
|91
|1
|82
|7/8
|78
|7/8
|74
|7/8
|72