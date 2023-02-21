Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Baby cats grow so quickly and require tailored nutrition that meets their specific needs. A mother cat’s milk has protective antibodies to support her kitten’s natural defenses. But as a baby cat transitions to eating solids, their immune systems are still developing. This “immunity gap” leaves a kitten in a fragile state. With growing bones, emerging teeth, and developing immune and digestive systems, they need the right nutrition to grow strong. Royal Canin Mother & Babycat Dry Kibble feeds your young kitten’s magnificence from the very start with the building blocks needed for healthy growth: Essential nutrients like DHA for brain development. Immune system-strengthening antioxidants and vitamins. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics for a maturing digestive system. And transitioning your newborn kitten to solid food is simple: The unique, tiny kibble can be rehydrated with warm water for a softer food that eases kittens to a more “grown-up” diet. With nearly 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)

