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HomeCatsProductsRetail ProductsMother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food

Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for cats - Specially for the gestating and lactating queen and her kittens (from 1 to 4 months old) during weaning

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Size: 3 lb
$10.00/lb
$7.00/lb

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$28.49
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PRODUCT SUMMARY

This kitten food's unique nutritional solution supports mother cats (pregnant or nursing) and the high energy needs and healthy development of growing newborn kittens (1-4 months).

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BENEFITS

SUPPORTS MOTHER AND BABYCAT HEALTH

MOTHER & BABYCAT is a unique nutritional solution which is adapted to the queen’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for optimal development of kittens during the first stage of growth.

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

REHYDRATABLE KIBBLE

The kibble can be turned into a porridge-like consistency that’s palatable for both the mother and her weaning kittens.

PRODUCT DETAILS