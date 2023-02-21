Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Mother & Babycat Dry food is formulated for the specific needs of growing baby kittens (1-4 months) and queen cats (pregnant or nursing)
Sizes available
3.5lb
7lb
Special easy weaning
Adapted kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate the transition from milk to solid food.
Immune system support
Between 4 and 12 weeks after birth, the natural immunity acquired from the mother's colostrum decreases gradually. Mother & Babycat helps support the very young kitten’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Digestive health
At birth, the kitten’s digestive system is not yet fully developed and it develops gradually over several weeks. That is why it is essential to support digestive health during the growth period. Mother & Babycat contributes to promoting digestive health with highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics . *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
For the Kitten - Kibble Only
|Age in Months
|Adult Weight
|6.6 lb (3kg)
|11lb (5kg)
|Cups/Day
|Kcals
|Cups/Day
|Kcals
|1
|1/4 (29 g)
|128
|3/8 (38 g)
|166
|2
|3/8 (38 g)
|169
|1/2 (51 g)
|225
|3
|3/8 (49 g)
|215
|5/8 (65 g)
|290
For the Mother - Kibble Only
|Queen Weight
|Gestating
|Lactating
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1/2 - 5/8 cup (51 g - 74 g) (225 - 330 Kcals)
|Ad Libitum
|11 lb (5 kg)
|3/4 - 1 1/8 cups (85 g - 125 g) (375 - 555 Kcals)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Baby cats grow so quickly and require tailored nutrition that meets their specific needs. A mother cat’s milk has protective antibodies to support her kitten’s natural defenses. But as a baby cat transitions to eating solids, their immune systems are still developing. This “immunity gap” leaves a kitten in a fragile state. With growing bones, emerging teeth, and developing immune and digestive systems, they need the right nutrition to grow strong. Royal Canin Mother & Babycat Dry Kibble feeds your young kitten’s magnificence from the very start with the building blocks needed for healthy growth: Essential nutrients like DHA for brain development. Immune system-strengthening antioxidants and vitamins. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics for a maturing digestive system. And transitioning your newborn kitten to solid food is simple: The unique, tiny kibble can be rehydrated with warm water for a softer food that eases kittens to a more “grown-up” diet. With nearly 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)