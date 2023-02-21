Kitten Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Formulated for the second stage of kittenhood (between 4 months and 1 year); keeping her on this formula until she reaches 12 months of age helps set up a healthy foundation for life.
Sizes available
3lb
14lb
3oz
7lb
Strong immune system
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
Healthy growth
At 4 months old, a kitten’s growth rate changes with rising energy levels to support growing bones and muscles. This formula contains an adapted level of protein, vitamins and minerals for the final stage of kittenhood until 1 year old.
Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
Adapted kibble size
Small, easy-to-chew kibble made specifically for kittens’ mouths.