Kitten Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Formulated for the second stage of kittenhood (between 4 months and 1 year); keeping her on this formula until she reaches 12 months of age helps set up a healthy foundation for life.
Why should I subscribe?
Easily manage your subscription from your account
Change the delivery frequency or reschedule your next order date
Switch the product, edit pack size and quantity, at any time
Cancel whenever you want, free of charge, and in 1 click
Expert food and product recommendations
Easy and flexible subscriptions
5% off every autoship order
Free shipping, with no minimum purchase
A Royal Canin Advisor to answer all your pet questions
Welcome to Royal Canin
Committed to quality and food safety
Systematic checks
Fully traceable ingredients
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
HEALTHY GROWTH
At 4 months old, a kitten’s growth rate changes with rising energy levels to support growing bones and muscles. This formula contains an adapted level of protein, vitamins and minerals for the final stage of kittenhood until 1 year old.