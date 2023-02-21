Kitten Dry Cat Food

Kitten Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

Formulated for the second stage of kittenhood (between 4 months and 1 year); keeping her on this formula until she reaches 12 months of age helps set up a healthy foundation for life.

Sizes available

3lb

14lb

3oz

7lb

Find a local retailer

Strong immune system

Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

Healthy growth

At 4 months old, a kitten’s growth rate changes with rising energy levels to support growing bones and muscles. This formula contains an adapted level of protein, vitamins and minerals for the final stage of kittenhood until 1 year old.

Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

Adapted kibble size

Small, easy-to-chew kibble made specifically for kittens’ mouths.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025