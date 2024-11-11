All you need to know about the breed

Dignified, alert, gentle, quiet, and incomparably loyal are just a few of the adjectives that describe the Akita. Prized in their home country of Japan as a protector of the family, the breed is easily recognisable for its curled tail and distinctive massive head. The docile expression is an added plus.

With a bold personality, this is not a dog for a first-time dog owner. Akita’s assertiveness means they can be wary of strangers since they’re practically programmed to protect. Expect loads of affection once they invite you into the pack.

On that note, Akitas rarely shrink from a challenge. For a large dog, they’re surprisingly agile, which is why the breed is still used widely for field sport. Once they’ve figured something out, the respectful part of their character kicks into gear. Akitas are intelligent, but display a calm side as well.

One way the Akita shows affection is through its mouthing - literally carrying things around in its mouth that have meaning. That can even be your wrist, in a soft hold. It’s merely his way of communicating, “You’re mine!”, a display of possession rather than an aggressive move. Watch your Akita take your wrist along with the rest of you right to the door, when it’s time for a walk!

Shedding is a given with the Akita’s very thick double coat. It’s great for hugging but will result in extra cleanup time for owners. Innocent as charged.

Excessive barking is not a concern with the Akita, who emits more groans and grunts than anything. They are known to mumble to themselves, which Akita owners say only adds to their charisma. This very large dog does of course need outdoor exercise but is oddly most at ease when inside with his human family. Home life suits the Akita.