All you need to know about the breed

Affectionate, loyal, and very much at ease with themselves, the Basset Hound is top dog when it comes to their docile nature. Their long stocky body and short legs make the breed a big dog in a little dog’s body, and those extra long, velvety ears are equally entrancing.

The Basset Hound also possesses stunning markings distinguished by a mix of rich black, brown, and white dappled with flecks of tan. Their handsome coat and low-key nature has made them super suitable for showing. The breed is a staple on the dog show circuit, their charming physical and temperamental attributes often garnering them a top spot on the podium.



With a somewhat obstinate streak, Basset Hounds will benefit from being taught early when it comes to your expectations. Where it helps: Out on the trail, as the dog is part of the Hound Group and exhibits a determined pace and loud bark when taking on its bred-for role.



The nose of the Basset Hound is its most incredible feature: it ranks just behind the Bloodhound in accuracy. Beware the Basset Hound at mealtime though, should you not want your dinner to go missing!

Crazy loyalty is a given with the breed, however, training will take effort. That’s where treats—starting in puppyhood—come into play. Seemingly aloof, the Basset Hound will obey if you are persistent.