The Bolognese’s beginnings date to ancient Rome, where they lived among royalty and were particularly fancied by aristocratic ladies. The Bolognese dog had a sumptuous start, which has only continued their favour among breeders and owners alike. This breed – classified as a toy – is part of the Bichon family, a category of small dogs with similarly fluffy fur, large eyes, a curved tail, and a docile demeanor. They are perfectly suited to apartment living, but take well to any environment, as long as their owner is right nearby.

Maybe it’s all that giving and good will that’s given the Bolognese such amenable behaviour and conditioned the dog to enjoy being around people so much. Today’s breed bonds very closely with family, so much so that they hate to leave their side. With the Bolognese’s compact size, taking them practically anywhere is easy. Kind and loyal are just some of the better characteristics of the Bolognese breed; aggression isn’t part of the mix so don’t expect a dog that will guard the home in any way.

Their other signature trait: That plush snow-white coat. It’s a pleasure to behold and silky to the touch. Keeping the Bolognese groomed will keep them a prized pet, and the envy of the neighbourhood. Playful and easygoing, this is an all-around super breed to bring into any home.