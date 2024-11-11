All you need to know about the breed



“Best buddy” is the ideal phrase to describe the Smooth-Coat Chihuahua, the ideal companion dog. Loyalty is a given for a breed that easily cosies up but is always on alert where their owner is concerned. Barking at strangers may happen with the Chihuahua but it’s hardly cause for concern. They’ll soon be diverted by another nonstop activity. Playtime is anytime as far as they’re concerned!

The power-packed personality of the Chihuahua breed is evident in their official ranking: They currently hold 11th place on the American Kennel Club’s annual list of most popular breeds.

The breed never grows past 3 kilograms - 6 pounds - so taking them pretty much anywhere is doable.

When it comes to dogs, we’re often advised to watch children for fear that the dog may hurt them unwittingly. But because this breed is so small, children are the ones who could actually harm the Chihuahua without meaning to. They can be fragile so keep a watchful eye. Indoor play is ideal as are small dog parks. Mental stimulation is great for the Chihuahua breed, and games are an ideal pastime, too.

Far from being a hulking security dog, Chihuahuas can be just as protective of their flock. They tend to be reserved with strangers, but this wariness falls away once a new relationship is formed.