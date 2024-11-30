All you need to know about the breed



The canine embodiment of grace and beauty, the Borzoi was originally bred by Russian aristocracy as a hunting and coursing dog, prized for their speed and agility. One of the tallest sighthound breeds, the naturally aristocratic Borzoi may look like it belongs in an 18th-century oil painting of a royal hunt; however, the affectionate Borzoi would much rather be with their human families.

As for their appearance, the Borzoi is tall and narrow with long, muscular limbs that ooze elegance with every move. Thanks to the Borzoi’s silky double coat that comes in all colors and varies from straight to wavy to full-on curly, the breed does well in cold weather—not surprising considering they were bred to endure frigid Russian winters. While Borzois do require consistent grooming, they actually clean their own coats much like cats do. Can we get a meow with that bark?

Intelligent and calm, the Borzoi can be stubborn. Firm but gentle training given with natural authority will get the best results. A one-family kind of dog, the Borzoi is neutral if not friendly with strangers. To ensure their best behavior around small children and other animals, it’s best to socialize your Borzoi as early as possible.

And while the Borzoi adapts well to indoor life, their sofa-surfing should be counterbalanced with plenty of regular exercise. Just remember: the Borzoi is prone to chase at every opportunity. Your Borzoi should remain on a leash in unfenced areas. They can always satisfy their need for speed in a secure, enclosed space!