All you need to know about the breed

Originally bred to be a fighting dog, little more than a century ago, Boston Terriers couldn’t be more different today. Now known for being one of the gentlest breeds, they have a calm and affectionate temperament. In short, they bear no ill will to anyone.

On the contrary, Boston Terriers thrive on being around people, so make an excellent companion. They also do well in most kinds of home set-ups, including apartments, as long as they have a decent amount of exercise. Most Boston Terriers will require at least one or two half-hour walks a day.

Also very smart, Boston Terriers tend to enjoy training. Later, they can go on to do well at canine sports as well (as long as they are not affected by any of the breathing issues sometimes experienced by the brachycephalic breeds). With their good-natured temperament, Boston Terriers make excellent therapy dogs too.

Although relatively small in size, Boston Terriers are strong, muscular and boxy – and yet they move with surprising grace. Usually standing proud and erect, they appear to us humans to have an almost distinguished air about them – and their distinctive markings, which create the impression of a tuxedo, only add to their dapper demeanour.

Sporting a short, smooth coat, the Boston Terrier comes in a variety of colours, ranging from brindle and ‘seal’ to black, and they usually have an attractive white blaze on their face. Also known for their large, pointed ears and big brown eyes, which gives them a particularly appealing expression, it all adds up to a very handsome breed.

Given all this, it’s perhaps no surprise that there is generally a waiting list for a Boston Terrier puppy – but there’s another reason for that too. Litters are often quite small – and even one puppy is not uncommon. So, if you’re planning on getting a young Boston Terrier, it’s best to get your name down as early as possible. As always, be sure to buy from a reputable breeder too.