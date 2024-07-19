All you need to know about the breed



Only recently introduced to the West in the middle of last century, Shibas have quickly become a favoured companion. Often taken for foxes thanks to their agile gait, triangular, pointed ears and alertness, Shiba Inus ooze confidence through their steady, placid gaze.

Once used to flush out game in the mountains of their native Japan, Shiba Inus are a small, well-proportioned, all terrain breed that also happens to enjoy the indoor life. Still, they need a good romp outdoors, and, because they have a strong prey instinct, it is highly recommended they be kept on a lead. These little Houdinis can find their way out of most situations – and once they’re off, they’re well and truly off!

Shiba Inus express themselves in a variety of behaviours including intriguing, if not double-take inducing “vocalisations” that have been compared to yodeling. The takeaway: with Shibas, there’s rarely a dull moment.

Because they are strong-willed and clever, early training and socialisation are key in successfully raising this confident breed. Naturally territorial, a Shiba quickly appropriates things and people. They should be taught to share from the earliest age. With the right training, Shiba Inus grow up to be devoted to and protective of their humans.