All you need to know about the breed



Regal bearing. Check. Huge athleticism. Check. Docility. Check. The Dogo Argentino dog has a mix of superb traits that any pet owner would appreciate. A mastiff-type dog – the group of breeds marked by a very powerful musculature and substantial stature – the Dogo Argentino is known for their protective nature and a superb devotion to family. They have a natural wariness of strangers, but that can be controlled by early socialisation with animals and humans alike.

The Dogo Argentino breed also has very heightened senses, most of all in their super sense of smell and very alert expression. For this reason, they’re often used in police and search and rescue work, or as service dogs. No matter how you put them to use, this is a dog who thoroughly enjoys learning so can easily follow your lead.

That said, the Dogo Argentino is no wallflower. Key to their superb character is a great amount of fortitude. They were bred for use in sport so have a willingness to duke it out with any would-be aggressors who may threaten those close to them. They are tireless so are excellent watchdogs. All of this means they are not perhaps a dog for first-time owners.

It’s easy to think that dogs with this kind of strength are on the more contentious side; actually, the Dogo Argentino is very sweet-natured. They may give off a tough look but they are mushballs underneath it all.