German Shorthaired Pointer
The German Shorthaired Pointer is a noble-looking dog who exudes strength, endurance, and speed.
About the German Shorthaired Pointer
Friendly, intelligent, and eager to please, the German Shorthaired Pointer is a loving and even-tempered dog. These dogs are patient with children and other dogs; however, their large size means play can be a little too boisterous for younger children.
Athletic and dedicated, German Shorthaired Pointers are robust and versatile hunting dogs.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: Germany
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Resilient / Even-tempered / Loyal / Reserved / Confident
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
Needs a lot of training
Requires moderate grooming
Needs a lot of training
