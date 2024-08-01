German Shorthaired Pointer

The German Shorthaired Pointer is a noble-looking dog who exudes strength, endurance, and speed.
About the German Shorthaired Pointer

Friendly, intelligent, and eager to please, the German Shorthaired Pointer is a loving and even-tempered dog. These dogs are patient with children and other dogs; however, their large size means play can be a little too boisterous for younger children.

Athletic and dedicated, German Shorthaired Pointers are robust and versatile hunting dogs.

Breed Specifics

Country: Germany
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Resilient / Even-tempered / Loyal / Reserved / Confident

Key facts

Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
Needs a lot of training

