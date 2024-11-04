Great Anglo-Francais White and Orange

Of the three Anglo-Francais breeds, White and Oranges are certainly the least well known and the least numerous. Morphologically, they have nothing to covet in their cousins, differing in terms of color and type.

A cross between the Français Blanc et Orange with the English Foxhound, Great Anglo-Francais White and Oranges have a lot of British blood streaming through their veins. The shorter head of these fairly strong, powerful dogs is more English than the Tricolor.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)