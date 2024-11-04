Great Anglo-Francais White and Orange

The rarest of the Anglo-Francais breeds with an intermediate type, not truly a foxhound, not truly a Francais, but a charming mix of both.

About the Great Anglo-Francais White and Orange

Of the three Anglo-Francais breeds, White and Oranges are certainly the least well known and the least numerous. Morphologically, they have nothing to covet in their cousins, differing in terms of color and type.

A cross between the Français Blanc et Orange with the English Foxhound, Great Anglo-Francais White and Oranges have a lot of British blood streaming through their veins. The shorter head of these fairly strong, powerful dogs is more English than the Tricolor.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: France
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-13 years
Hard-working

Key facts

Requires minimal grooming
Patient with children and other animals
Requires outdoor space
