Anatolian Shepherd Dog

Anatolian Shepherd Dogs are a joy to see in action, taking long, supple steps that give the impression of great power, like a big cat stalking its prey.

About the Anatolian Shepherd Dog

Originally, these big, powerful dogs were used to guard sheep in Anatolia. They are hard-working dogs that are able to handle extreme climatic conditions, from high summer to freezing temperatures in winter.

These big, sturdily built dogs are resilient and speedy, well-behaved and bold without being aggressive. Faithful and affectionate to their owners throughout their life, as an adult they are distrustful of strangers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: Turkey
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Loving / Assertive / Alert / Confident / Calm / Friendly / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient / Sociable / Resilient

Key facts

Requires outdoor space
Makes a great guard dog
Requires moderate grooming

Like & share this page