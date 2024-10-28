Anatolian Shepherd Dog

Originally, these big, powerful dogs were used to guard sheep in Anatolia. They are hard-working dogs that are able to handle extreme climatic conditions, from high summer to freezing temperatures in winter.

These big, sturdily built dogs are resilient and speedy, well-behaved and bold without being aggressive. Faithful and affectionate to their owners throughout their life, as an adult they are distrustful of strangers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)