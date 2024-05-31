All you need to know about the breed



Don’t be deceived by that dainty demeanour, mane of silky hair and cute bow. They may look like they’re always in the salon, but the Yorkshire Terrier is a hardy, resilient and clever little dog. Every bit the terrier, they are bold, fearless and tenacious, the latter being a left-over from their former hunting days.

Bred in the north of England during the Industrial Revolution (yes, despite that haughty stance, their roots really are working class), the job of the Yorkshire Terrier was originally to keep the mines and textile mills free of vermin. It wasn’t until late Victorian times that they became popular as a lapdog – and began, quite literally, living in the lap of luxury among the English upper classes.

Certainly, with their regal-like bearing, it’s as if the Yorkshire Terrier was always destined for greater things. But, in reality, they are a friendly, playful breed with an inquisitive nature that makes them lots of fun.

Among other Yorkshire Terrier characteristics, they are fond of attention and like to stay close to their owners. They can be quite protective of them if the need arises and, in some cases, have the potential to be a bit yappy. For this reason, as well as their small size, they are better suited to families with older children.

Famed, of course, for their show-stopping silky coats, this is often topped off with a hair accessory to keep their locks out of eyes or there are various fashionable haircut styles. Interestingly, the Yorkshire Terrier’s long, slinky coat is exceptionally fine and more like human or horse hair. It does require a bit of care to keep it as its glossy best, but, on the plus side, the Yorkie is a breed that doesn’t really shed, so no vacuuming the sofa required.

As one of the smallest breeds of dog, the Yorkshire Terrier’s compact size means they’ll also fit in well to most home set-ups. Great companions for those living alone, the Yorkie is one of the longer-living breeds, too, and can easily reach their late teens. No wonder then that the Yorkshire Terrier is one of the most popular toy-dog breeds world-wide.