Obesity is a common problem among dogs; studies consistently show obesity occurs in at least 20% of the adult dog population in industrialized countries. However, by supporting your dog with the right food, exercise and feeding behavior, you can help them lose weight and return to a healthier lifestyle.

Obesity and your dog

If your dog has been gaining weight and is now at a point where your veterinarian has categorized them as obese, it’s important for you to recognize what this means for their overall health. Obesity puts your dog at risk of a number of serious and complex conditions, including diabetes, cardio-respiratory issues, arthritis and reduced immunity support. Most importantly, it also reduces their life span.



Your dog’s breed, age, genetics, gender and current lifestyle are all contributing factors to the likelihood of it becoming obese or struggling with weight loss. Recognizing your role in supporting your dog’s health is crucial; you have the opportunity to give them the right food, exercise program and lifestyle support they need to feel fit and healthy once again.

Managing your dog’s feeding behavior

Setting up the right behaviors and attitudes around feeding can go a long way to support your dog in losing weight. Your veterinarian will help you calculate how much and what type of food to give your dog to ensure they lose weight; make sure you stick to this to get the best results possible. You should also spread their daily ration over at least two meals, rather than one large one; this helps increase the rate at which your dog breaks down and uses the energy in the food, as well as managing any tendencies to rush their meals.



You, and other members of the household, must be firm and resist giving it scraps from your meal or accidentally encouraging begging behavior. The best way to do this is to feed your dog at the same time, from the same bowl, in the same place, so it gets used to the routine. Keep your own meals and your dog’s at different times so it doesn’t get confused, and ideally have them in different rooms.