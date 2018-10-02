About Chronic Kidney Disease

What are the Signs of Chronic Kidney Disease in Dogs?

A disease is chronic when it develops over a long time and in the case of CKD, the dog’s signs and the management they need will all vary depending upon the level of kidney damage that has occurred.To help you and your veterinarian track the progress of the condition, CKD is separated into 4 stages known as IRIS (International Renal Interest Society) stages, from 1 at the onset to 4 at its most severe.The speed at which a dog progresses through the four stages varies depending upon how early the condition is diagnosed, the management they receive and their individual physiology.

Once kidney tissue has been destroyed, it cannot be replaced or regenerated.



The kidneys account for this by having a large amount of spare capacity, consequently, the visible signs of CKD don’t present themselves until at least 75% of kidney function has been lost.



A dog may live with CKD for many months before the signs begin to appear, but some of the common signs you may notice include:

Urinating excessively

Drinking a lot of water

A loss of appetite

Weight loss

Lethargy

Vomiting

Weakness

Diarrhea

If you’d like to learn more, see our article The Signs of Chronic Kidney Disease in Dogs.

How is Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosed in Dogs?

Traditionally, veterinarians diagnose CKD by looking at the concentration of creatinine in a dog’s blood and checking for protein in the urine. They’ll also analyze their Urine Specific Gravity, as dogs with CKD have trouble concentrating urine.



However, just like with the visible signs, many of these tests only detect evidence of CKD when a considerable amount of kidney function has been lost – usually around 75%.



In the last few years, a new blood test has been developed to identify elevations in SDMA (Symmetric Dimethyl Arginine). When used in combination with serum creatinine tests and urinalysis, SDMA testing may help identify CKD when only 25% of kidney function has been lost3, which may allow management of the disease to begin significantly earlier than previously would have been possible.



Veterinary check-ups are an essential part of achieving an early diagnosis and so it’s important to take your dog to the veterinarian regularly, whether you suspect CKD or not.

How is Chronic Kidney Disease Treated?

The first goal is to treat the underlying cause of CKD, but in most instances, it will never be identified. Consequently, the main aims of CKD management are to preserve the dog’s quality of life, slow the progression of kidney damage, and manage the clinical signs as they appear.



Management for CKD varies depending upon the stage of the disease, but you can support your pet at every stage by:

Making sure they always have plenty of fresh water

Maintaining their oral health

Taking them to the veterinarian for regular monitoring

Being alert for new signs that may show the disease has progressed

Your veterinarian may recommend a low-protein diet with a high-energy density that is specially balanced for dogs with CKD who also have a loss of appetite. To encourage eating, these diets also offer a range of wet and dry options, with different aromas, kibble shapes, flavors, and textures.



You can discover more about the role of nutrition in the management of CKD in our article Your Guide to Renal Diets for Dogs with Kidney Disease.