Your Guide to Renal Diets for Dogs With Kidney Disease

Veterinarians often recommend renal diets for kidney disease as the expertly balanced nutrients can aid a dog’s wellbeing and may help slow disease progression.1

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a persistent deterioration in kidney function that is thought to affect 10% of dogs over the age of fifteen.1 Although the condition is irreversible, tailored nutrition can help increase quality of life and help limit some of the associated health issues in dogs with CKD.2



In this article, we’ll examine tailored nutrition in renal diets for dogs with CKD, investigate some of the key nutrients, and offer ideas to help you encourage your dog to eat.





What is Dog Kidney Disease?

If the kidneys are damaged, it can lead to a loss of nephron function, the tiny filters inside the kidneys that recycle nutrients and eliminate waste products and toxins from the bloodstream.



Without enough filtration units, toxins and waste products begin to amass in the bloodstream, which causes further harm to the kidneys. This cycle of damage is progressive and so CKD worsens over time.



If you’d like to learn more, see our article Kidney Disease in dogs.





Are There Any Signs of Kidney Disease in Dogs?

Yes, however, the signs are often hard to spot. Typical signs include a dog drinking excessive water and urinating more frequently, loss of appetite, and weight loss.3



If you take your dog for regular health check-ups, a veterinarian may be able to diagnose CKD earlier.



For more information, see our article The Signs of Chronic Kidney Disease in Dogs.





Why Are There Specific Diets for Dogs With Kidney Disease?

A tailored renal diet not only helps to slow the progression of the condition but can also lessen some of the disease’s effects.2 It does this by: