Nutritional Support and Management for Dogs with Environmental Allergies

One of the main reasons for dogs visiting the veterinarian in the US is environmental allergies.1

One of the management options a vet may recommend is a new diet, as tailored nutrition can help support the skin’s natural defenses, reduce inflammation, and aid healing.

A dog’s skin acts as a barrier against the outside world. It protects against injuries and stops damaging substances from entering the body.

But in some dogs, this barrier function is weakened, and pathogens and environmental allergens are able to break through.

When the immune system responds to the invading allergens, it causes a dog to experience skin inflammation – this can be referred to as an environmental allergy, atopic dermatitis or atopy.