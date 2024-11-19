Nutritional Support and Management for Dogs with Environmental Allergies

Article

One of the main reasons for dogs visiting the veterinarian in the US is environmental allergies.1

One of the management options a vet may recommend is a new diet, as tailored nutrition can help support the skin’s natural defenses, reduce inflammation, and aid healing.

A dog’s skin acts as a barrier against the outside world. It protects against injuries and stops damaging substances from entering the body.

But in some dogs, this barrier function is weakened, and pathogens and environmental allergens are able to break through. 

When the immune system responds to the invading allergens, it causes a dog to experience skin inflammation – this can be referred to as an environmental allergy, atopic dermatitis or atopy.

 What Are the Signs of Environmental Allergies in Dogs?

Environmental allergies are caused by airborne substances in the dog’s surroundings. Some of the most common environmental allergens are pollen, dander, mold, and dust mites. 

If a dog is allergic to one of these substances, and they’re exposed to them, their skin will become very itchy. They may begin to scratch, chew, or lick themselves excessively. 

The signs of an environmental allergy are almost indistinguishable from other types of allergies in dogs, like those caused by food or fleas. 

If your dog is showing signs of suffering from environmental allergies, your vet may decide to conduct an elimination diet trial to rule out these other allergies. 

If you’d like to learn more, read our article: Nutrition for Dogs with Food Allergies.
 

Are There Environmental or Seasonal Allergy Remedies for Dogs?

Dogs usually begin to show signs of an environmental allergy when they’re between 6 months and 3 years old.2
Unfortunately, an environmental allergy is a chronic condition that’s rarely cured, so most remedies are aimed at managing signs, reducing itchiness, and lessening the chances of future flare-ups. 

If your dog has an environmental allergy, your vet may recommend:

  • Allergy shots (hyposensitization, allergen-specific immunotherapy/ASIT) – by exposing a dog’s immune system to small amounts of the allergen on a regular basis, it’s possible to change the severity of the allergic reaction they experience. Not all dogs respond to the management and additional shots (injections) are required every 6-12 months.
  • Steroids like glucocorticoid.
  • Oral medications such as cyclosporine, oclacitinib or anti-histamines.
  • Injectable medications.
  • Topical treatments such as shampoos or creams.
  • A new diet tailored for dogs with allergies, like Royal Canin Skin Support.

Dogs with environmental allergies are more likely to develop bacterial skin infections and yeast infections. If your dog is affected, your vet will recommend management options to clean up any infections and also take steps to try to prevent reoccurrences, as infections not only cause harm but may trigger further allergic responses in the skin. 

 

What Can I Do to Protect My Dog from Environmental Allergies?

Avoiding allergies is challenging. Allergens become concentrated indoors and can spread for many miles outside. However, there are some simple measures you can take around the home, that may lessen your pet’s exposure to allergens:

Clean House Cartoon

Clean your house and dog bedding regularly

Help control house dust mites with regular cleaning – just remember to remove your pet while you’re dusting and hoovering. 

House Plant Cartoon

Limit the number of houseplants

Houseplants can spread pollen through the air and irritate your dog's skin.
Stuffed Toy Cartoon

Avoid stuffed toys

Stuffed toys can often collect allergens that might irritate your dog's skin. 

Sealed Food Container Cartoon

Store dry food in sealed containers

This will help to keep the food free of excess moisture and heat but may also avoid contamination with storage mites, which are thought to trigger signs of an environmental allergy in dogs due to their cross-reactivity with house dust mites.
Lawn Pollen Cartoon

Keep your dog indoors when you mow the lawn

When mowing the lawn or gardening, keep your dog indoors to limit their contact with grass and pollen.
Flea Cartoon

Use year-round flea control

Parasites like fleas don’t cause atopy but they make the condition worse by encouraging itching. Flea bite allergies are also extremely common, and a dog with both flea and environmental allergies will experience increased inflammation due to the allergies’ combined effects. In this situation, managing a flea allergy may also help control the signs of environmental allergies. 
Water Droplets Cartoon

Regular bathing

A non-irritating shampoo can improve the condition of your dog’s skin and coat. Warm water can be soothing for itchy skin too.
Illustration of an air purifier

Air Purifiers

Having air purifiers throughout your household can also help reduce airborne allergens.

How Can Dog Food Help with Allergies?

A vet may recommend a tailored diet for a dog with seasonal allergies as these carefully tailored foods contain nutrients that can help the skin’s natural defenses by:

  • Aiding with skin regeneration 
  • Augmenting the skin’s strength
  • Supporting natural barrier function
  • Reducing clinical signs
  • Restricting water loss

Royal Canin’s Skin Support, for example, is a fish and rice-based diet that contains a precise blend of nutrients including:

Omega-3 Fish Cartoon

Omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil

Omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil disturb the production of inflammatory cells within the skin, which may help to reduce skin allergy signs like itchiness and also secondary infections. 
Vitamin 3 Cartoon

B vitamins and amino acids

B vitamins and amino acids can help maintain a healthy skin barrier, which may affect allergens entering the body and decrease water loss.
Antioxidants Cartoon

Antioxidants

Antioxidants including Aloe vera, vitamin C, curcumin, and taurine can support healthy skin cell generation while also neutralizing free radicals and accelerating the healing process.
Vitamin A Cartoon

Vitamin A, biotin, zinc, and linoleic acid

Vitamin A, biotin, zinc and linoleic acid promote optimal coat and skin health.

If your vet recommends a change in diet, you’ll need to move your dog onto the new food gradually. If you’d like advice on transitioning between diets, see our article: A guide to changing your dog's food.

A range of management options are available for seasonal and environmental allergies and your vet will be able to recommend the right ones for your dog. 

If you’d like more information about allergy signs, see our article on Environmental & Seasonal Allergies in Dogs. And if you suspect your dog has allergies, be sure to schedule an appointment with your vet.

