If your dog is suffering from a gastrointestinal illness, ask your veterinarian if the Royal Canin Gastrointestinal range is suitable to meet your dog's individual health needs.





1. For dogs with digestive issues, this veterinary-exclusive dry food contains easily digestible nutrients to help reduce the load on the gastrointestinal tract.

2. Provides a low-fat diet for dogs who struggle to digest or are intolerant to fat.

3. Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, aid digestive health while antioxidants support a healthy immune system.

4. Contains a highly palatable formula to encourage eating in dogs suffering from a decreased appetite due to a gastrointestinal health issue.

5. Contains carefully balanced fiber to support digestive health while providing dogs with the appropriate energy levels to support weight management.