Understanding your dog's gastrointestinal and digestive health
Your dog's gastrointestinal health helps to support the rest of their body by properly digesting food, making sure they extract the nutrients needed to support their body and overall health.
Gastrointestinal and digestive upsets in dogs can disrupt the function of the stomach and intestines. This can be linked to a number of illnesses, including gastroenteritis and colitis. Many gastrointestinal and digestive illnesses can lessen a dog's ability to digest the necessary nutrients they would usually get from their diet. These nutrients normally help a dog stay fit and healthy, so if they are not being digested properly it may cause other problems and affect their overall health.
Gastrointestinal issues can arise in a number of different ways, so it's good to be aware of your dog's eating, digestive and poop habits. If you suspect your dog could be suffering from a gastrointestinal issue, it's important to speak to a veterinarian as soon as possible so they can diagnose and discuss management options.
What is the difference between acute and chronic digestive issues?
A gastrointestinal illness may be acute, appearing suddenly and deteriorating rapidly, or chronic, appearing intermittently or for a long period of time.
Whether a gastrointestinal condition is acute or chronic may influence the dog’s signs and the management they require. In some cases, depending on the condition their long-term nutritional needs may also be affected.
The importance of tailored nutrition
Treatment for a gastrointestinal illness will depend upon your dog’s circumstances and medical conditions but will frequently involve a change to their diet.
Here are some examples of when your veterinarian may recommend a dietary change:
Pancreatitis
Scientists have yet to identify the cause of pancreatitis in dogs, but fatty foods can be a trigger for some dogs. A veterinarian may advise switching to a highly digestible, low-fat diet to help reduce the risk of recurrence.
Gastroenteritis
After a dog has experienced gastroenteritis, they require a highly digestible diet to give their gastrointestinal tract time to recover.
One homemade remedy is chicken and rice, but that may not have all the nutrients your dog needs to support their recovery, and so your veterinarian may recommend a commercial diet that’s highly digestible as an alternative.
Colitis
Constipation
A high-fiber diet is often used to help dogs with constipation as soluble fibers allow undigested food to absorb more water, which helps it to pass more easily through the digestive system.
Learn what your dog's poop may look like if they're constipated.
A dietary change may be temporary in the case of an acute condition or long-term if it’s chronic. Your veterinarian will be able to advise you on the best solution for your pet. If you do decide to change your dog’s diet once their signs have subsided and your veterinarian has confirmed this is fine, you should continue to support their health with a premium formula - like those found in a Digestive Care or Breed Health Nutrition diet.Breed Health Nutrition
