Spotting signs of pancreatitis in dogs

The pancreas is a small organ located in the abdomen. It creates hormones that regulate a dog’s blood sugar levels, and it secretes enzymes that help digest fats, proteins, and carbohydrates in the small intestine.



Usually, these enzymes activate once they reach the small intestine. One way pancreatitis can occur is when these enzymes activate prematurely and begin to digest the pancreas itself, which leads to cell destruction and inflammation.



In many cases, the cause of pancreatitis is unknown. It is an extremely painful condition for dogs.





How serious is pancreatitis in dogs?

In the most severe cases, it can cause organ failure and be life-threatening.



Pancreatitis in dogs can either be acute or chronic. An acute attack comes on very suddenly, usually without any previous signs. Chronic pancreatitis may flare up occasionally.



With supportive treatment, many dogs will make a full recovery from acute pancreatitis. However, dogs with chronic pancreatitis may often need ongoing care and can suffer from acute episodes in the future.





Common signs of pancreatitis in dogs

The signs vary depending upon the severity, but the most common signs are:

Loss of appetite

Vomiting

Weakness

Abdominal pain

Dehydration

However, it's worth noting some of these signs are also similar to those associated with other gastrointestinal and digestive issues in dogs.