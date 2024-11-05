Puppy feeding and nutrition guide

How much should you feed your puppy?

As your puppy grows, their feeding schedule will change.



During weaning, divide daily meals into at least four portions. For small breed dogs, stick to atleast four meals a day until they're four months old, then switch to atleast two meals a day until ten months. Larger breeds should also have at least three meals a day until they're six months old, then switch to atleast two meals a day until a year.



It's important to note that dogs don’t need dietary variety like humans do. They thrive on a consistent food routine, which can start from their early months: same food, same bowl, same times—every day.

