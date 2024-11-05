Getting prepared

LABRADOR PUPPY EATING - START OF LIFE EMBLEMATIC

Puppy feeding and nutrition guide

In the early months of your puppy’s life, both you and your puppy experience exciting and significant changes. As your puppy grows towards adulthood, which depends on their size and can range from 8-24 months, they undergo substantial growth and adapt to new experiences. Bringing a new puppy home requires thorough research, especially regarding their diet. 

This puppy feeding guide provides essential information to help you make the best choices for your puppy’s nutrition during their crucial initial months, ensuring they are set up for a healthy and long life.

Why your puppy’s diet is so important

Puppies grow fast, their bodies quickly matching those big ears and paws. However, inside, their digestive and immune systems are still developing, so their food needs are different from adult dogs. What they eat can help set the stage for their future health. Choosing puppy food designed for their needs helps them grow, play, and socialize while getting all the right nutrients.

 

How do puppies’ needs differ  from those of adult dogs?

Puppies have different dietary needs than adult dogs or humans. While they grow, play, and learn, they require specific nutrition to support their developing bodies. Their food should be more energy-dense to fuel their rapid growth and have the right balance of calcium and phosphorus for healthy bone development. Since puppies can have a difficult time regulating their food intake, it's important for you to control their portions. Eating too much and growing too fast can lead to obesity and various health issues, affecting their quality of life, including bone and joint problems and digestive disorders.

How do your puppy’s healthy development needs change?<br>

Puppies' dietary needs change as they grow into adulthood, which happens at different ages depending on their breed size. Larger breeds like Labrador Retrievers reach adulthood around 15 months, while smaller ones like Jack Russell Terriers do so around 10 months.

To ensure your puppy's diet supports their growth with all the necessary nutrients, follow feeding guidelines based on weight and age. If you're unsure, consult your vet.

Birth to 1 month

During the first month, puppies transition from mother's milk to solid food, needing balanced nutrients to support their delicate digestive system.

2 to 4 months

Between 2 to 4 months, puppies require regulated amounts of calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin D for skeletal development. Stick to their current food initially to ease the transition into their new home.
Labrador puppy in garden

4 to 7 months

From 4 to 10 months, puppies continue to build mass and need protein-rich food to support growth. Overfeeding can cause issues, so follow recommended portions based on breed and age.

10 months to adulthood

From 10 months to adulthood, puppies need extra support for joint health, particularly for larger breeds. Adjust their food intake accordingly and seek advice from a feeding chart or your vet if needed.

two puppies sitting outside in the grass

How much should you feed your puppy?

As your puppy grows, their feeding schedule will change.

During weaning, divide daily meals into at least four portions. For small breed dogs, stick to atleast four meals a day until they're four months old, then switch to atleast two meals a day until ten months. Larger breeds should also have at least three meals a day until they're six months old, then switch to atleast two meals a day until a year.

It's important to note that dogs don’t need dietary variety like humans do. They thrive on a consistent food routine, which can start from their early months: same food, same bowl, same times—every day.

How a puppy’s feeding schedule changes

 

 

 

What is mixed feeding for puppies?

Combining wet food and dry kibble can offer benefits for your puppy. Wet food provides extra moisture for hydration, while dry kibble contains concentrated nutrients and can also help with oral health as the kibble can have a "brushing effect" on the teeth.

When should you begin mixed feeding?

Your vet can guide you on when to start mixed feeding, but transitioning gradually over several days reduces the risk of digestive issues. Portion sizes should be monitored and you should consult a mixed feeding table to ensure the right balance.

You can serve wet and dry food separately or together, depending on your preference and your puppy's taste.
Puppy indoors sitting in front of bowl
Getting into a routine

Whatever type of food you choose, it’s a good idea to create a feeding routine for your puppy of fixed mealtimes with the same food and the same bowl.  

Refer to the feeding table that corresponds to the size of your dog’s breed to find out when your puppy is ready to start eating dry food.
6 Running Havanese puppies at 9 weeks

How much should your puppy drink?

Your puppy's water requirements depend on factors like their diet (dry, wet, or mixed), activity level, breed, size, and environmental temperature. Ensure they always have access to fresh water and clean their bowl regularly to prevent parasites. Opt for ceramic, glass, or stainless-steel bowls as plastic may have a scent that bothers sensitive canine noses. If possible, place several water bowls in quiet areas around your home to make it easy for your puppy to stay hydrated.

brown labrador retriever puppy standing inside next to a stainless steel feeding bowl

Getting into good feeding habits

Resist the temptation to share your food with your puppy, no matter how pleading their eyes may be!

While humans can eat a variety of foods, many human foods can harm puppies. Additionally, feeding them table scraps can lead to bad habits like begging, which are difficult to break. Stick to their specially formulated puppy food for their health and behaviour.

The science behind ROYAL CANINⓇ puppy nutrition

At Royal Canin, we specialize in promoting puppy health through tailored nutrition, recognizing that each puppy has unique needs. Our focus isn't just on providing energy but also on supporting overall well-being. We offer an optimal blend of nutrients that help in building and maintaining healthy cells, supporting immunity, healthy growth, digestion,  joint, and age-related problems.

Puppy feeding FAQs

Welcoming your puppy into their new home is an exciting time for everyone involved. Getting their food right from the beginning can make their transition smoother and ensure a stress-free start to your life together. Providing optimal nutrition tailored to their life stage from the beginning will set them up for a healthy, energetic life with you.

3 minutes

Find the right product for your pet

1

Answer a few questions about your pet

2

Get their tailored food recommendation

3

Keep your pets diet always updated

Get tailored nutrition

