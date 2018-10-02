Over the first year of its life, your puppy will undergo significant changes in their size, shape and behaviour. Comprender las etapas clave de su crecimiento te ayudará a saber qué esperar en diferentes momentos en sus primeros años y prepararte de la manera correcta.

One important thing to note is the difference in the first few years between small breed and large breed dogs. Depending on the sort of dog you have—along with their sex and their parents—growth will happen at a different pace, and there are different things to look out for.

The first three to four weeks of your puppy's life

The first 14 days after your puppy is born are a crucial time to make sure they progress into healthy adulthood. Es importante cuidarlo mucho durante las primeras 48 horas y asegurarte de que reciba el calor y la nutrición que necesita. Esto incluye el calostro, que los cachorros obtienen de la leche de su madre, ya que les ayuda a mantener su sistema inmunológico. Entre el noveno y el décimotercer día, el peso de tu cachorro debiera duplicarse, por lo que si le está costando subir de peso, es mejor que consultes con un veterinario.

One month into their life

During the first month, your pup's first teeth will appear, but their jaw and tooth strength are still relatively weak. Between 25 and 30 days, their weight will multiply by four, and the first hairs they had will begin to shed and be replaced by their "real" fur. They're not yet at their "growth spurt" stage, but it's essential to start as you mean to go on with a nutritionally appropriate weaning food.

All dogs, whatever their breed, have an "immunity gap" between four to 12 weeks where they are susceptible to illness. This is because they've stopped feeding on their mother's milk—which transmits immune support—but their bodies aren't yet able to develop their own immunity. In this stage, keep a close eye for any signs of sickness.

Your puppy at three to five months

At this point, your puppy will be growing fairly rapidly whether they're a small or large breed. By five months, large breed dogs will have developed the skeletal structure they need for adulthood and be half their adult weight. They will also have at least double the nutritional requirements of an adult dog! Small dogs will be going through their most intense growth period and you can stop rehydrating their food—give them a larger kibble which helps them chew and develop good dental hygiene for their new teeth.