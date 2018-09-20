Feeding

As with exercise, nutritional needs change as your puppy grows. At the outset, puppies will require several small meals a day, gradually reducing to one or two. Equally, the size and breed of your dog will influence its nutritional requirements as some dogs have different digestive tolerances to others. Dogs should always have access to water, and it's important not to overfeed them.

If you're unsure about how much they should be fed, or how their growth stages will impact this, ask your vet for advice. They will be able to provide guidance for optimal growth and help to avoid obesity and strain on developing joints.

Ultimately, food has to supply energy, but it also has to build and maintain the body's cells, helping to prevent digestive, skin, dental, joint, and age-related problems. A nutritious food, meeting the demands of health nutrition, will combine just the right amounts of nutrients.

Don't change foods suddenly: To avoid disturbing a puppy's digestive system when it first comes home, give it the same food as it ate before coming to you. If you wish to change, do so gently over a one-week transition period by mixing the old and new foods in varying ratios.

Get the right food for its age: There is special formula for puppies according to age, which is perfectly suited to their growth needs. For optimal growth, follow your vet's recommendations.

Establish a routine: Dogs are pack animals and need precise hierarchical markers. Feed your puppy every day in the same place, at the same time, and after you and your family have eaten so that it understands that you have the dominant position in the household. After eating, if possible, avoid your puppy jumping about for one or two hours.

Make treats the exception, not the rule: Treats should be an exception to help keep your dog at its ideal weight. Sugar and chocolate are forbidden as chocolate can be poisonous for dogs. Low calorie kibbles can be used as a training aid.

Grooming and health

Regular grooming is a good habit to get into. It will help support the health of your puppy's skin and coat, as well as improving the bond between you. It will also ensure that you are more likely to detect any abnormalities such as external parasites, skin disorders or areas of discomfort at an early stage. Most dogs are happy to be groomed if they become used to it at an early age, but it is never too late to start!

Start dental care young: This way your puppy gets used to having its teeth brushed using a toothbrush and toothpaste specially designed for dogs. Try to brush your puppy's teeth several times a week.

Book in vaccinations: Vaccinations help prevent contagious and sometimes fatal diseases. Some are mandatory, while others are recommended. Puppies usually begin a vaccination program at the age of six to eight weeks.

Ask your vet about worming: Puppies often have worms, and worming should be carried out every month up until the age of six months, then every six months. Your vet will be able to recommend the best schedule for your puppy, so it's important to follow their direction.

Ask your vet about protection against fleas: Remember to protect your puppy from fleas and ticks. To work properly, you have to treat the dog and the environment too. Ask your veterinarian for advice.

Consider spaying or neutering your pet: Deciding whether to spay or neuter is an important choice which must be considered carefully. It is important to weigh any potential benefits of spaying or neutering against the possibility of being able to breed from your dog in the future.

Training

Good behavior and obedience need to start early. Your training program must start as early as possible, at an age when your puppy naturally has an excellent capacity for learning.

For your comfort, and other people's, your dog must understand some basic rules of life. Don't hesitate to call in professional help with your dog training. There are many dog clubs or puppy schools that can help you with your mission.

House training: When it arrives at your house, your puppy will most likely not be house-trained. Training takes time and patience but never punish or reprimand a puppy who has had an accident. Instead, find ways to prevent your puppy from ever having the need to eliminate indoors.

Start recall early: Right from the start, pronounce its name slowly and clearly to attract its attention and associate its name to each command. Choose the moments when it is alert to help it get to know you, and invite it to come toward you to teach it to obey.

Gradually get them used to the car: Get your puppy used to going in the car from an early age, so that it doesn't worry it. Take a few short rides before any long trips.

There can be a lot of information to take on board when you first get a puppy, including all of the initial things it needs to ensure its physical and emotional health, but starting in the right way will make everything easier for you and your dog moving forward, and if you are ever in doubt your vet should be able to offer advice and support.