Top tips for peaceful coexistence

Let them establish their hierarchy: Allow them to establish their own dynamic and give priority to the dominant dog. Dogs have a pack mentality and need to have a clearly defined position within a group.

Pay careful attention at meal times: Dog fights generally occur at meal times as there is an element of rivalry between them. At such times, give priority to the dominant dog. You may even want to consider separating their eating areas.

Introducing your new puppy to existing cats

If your current cat already knows and likes dogs this process will be much easier; however, things you can do to help things go more smoothly include:

• Keep things calm and controlled: Keep your dog on the leash and keep it calm when first introducing them. Don't forget to reward your dog for staying calm.

• Allow plenty of space: Make sure your cat can't be trapped in a corner, and choose a room where it feels comfortable and where there are places to hide—ideally with access to areas that are higher up than the dog.

• Give them time: Don't try to force your cat into contact with the new dog, let it get closer in its own time.

Introducing new pets to existing ones takes time, and it is not a relationship that is always immediately easy. However, by asking about your new dog's temperament and experiences before bringing them home, and by respecting the needs of both your new dog and existing pets, you can gradually understand how they will interact with each other and work toward a successful and peaceful relationship.