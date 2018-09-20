There are a number of things that impact the cost of owning a dog, taking into consideration all their needs including grooming, veterinary bills, insurance and of course food. However, while the cost of ownership may vary depending on the breed, age, health and lifestyle of you and your pet, there are a number of things that you will need to consider for the long term benefit of your dog.

The cost of buying a dog

Owning a dog comes with legal responsibilities. The rules and duties of the owner will vary according to the country's legislation, but there are some basics.

Purchase costs : Buying a dog is regarded as a commercial transaction, with the seller (breeder) and the buyer both having legal obligations. The buyer must pay the agreed price for a "good" that is in working order (not sick or disabled) and that fulfills all of the expected characteristics (for example, breed standards). Usually, there is a contract and a fee at the point of purchase.

Mandatory identificatio n : To prevent fraud and a possible lawsuit, many countries have implemented specific rules such as mandatory identification, either by a tattoo or a microchip. Of course, this data must be registered, stored and managed by a central (usually national) organization. Most of the time, the breeder will take care of the identification process. This is usually done at the vet during the first vaccination consultation. When you take your dog home, you mustn't forget to register the dog under their name and ensure that their details are updated if you change your address or telephone number. This is the only way that people will be able to locate you if your dog becomes lost. It is also useful for proving ownership of your dog.

Registration : A certificate of ownership or an official declaration of dog keeping is mandatory in many countries, and sometimes specific laws are implemented by the cities. Make sure that you stick to all legal obligations. If you don't, the authorities may take them away. Mandatory vaccinations : Puppies have two sets of vaccinations in the first 12 weeks of their lives. The first set is likely to have been taken care of by the breeder or rescue center, however if you take the puppy home before the age of 12 weeks you may have to organize the second vaccination yourself. This will not be covered by your pet insurance.

: A certificate of ownership or an official declaration of dog keeping is mandatory in many countries, and sometimes specific laws are implemented by the cities. Make sure that you stick to all legal obligations. If you don't, the authorities may take them away. Mandatory vaccinations : Puppies have two sets of vaccinations in the first 12 weeks of their lives. The first set is likely to have been taken care of by the breeder or rescue center, however if you take the puppy home before the age of 12 weeks you may have to organize the second vaccination yourself. This will not be covered by your pet insurance.

The cost of insurance

Insuring your pet has two elements to it. The first is to support the health and well-being of your pet in case of accidents or unforeseen health problems. The second is in case of damages that might be caused by your pet.