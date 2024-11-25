Incredibly Unique Dogs

We know that your dog is unique, so Royal Canin dog food is tailored to meet your dog’s unique nutritional needs and abilities.

STAY IN THE KNOW!

Sign up for email and receive an exclusive welcome offer, plus tips and expert advice for your pet.

Sign up

Incredibly Unique Nutrition

Every dog has unique nutritional needs. That’s why at Royal Canin we create quality food for your dog based on a range of factors including their breed, age, and sensitivity.
Find the right formula

Breeds With Unique Needs

We have collected expert information on the temperament and needs of a range of dog breeds. We have studied breed-specific traits to create precise formulas for your purebred dog.

From Chihuahuas to Rottweilers, you’ll find the perfect food for your dog.

Learn more about dog breeds

Unique Formulas

Dog food shouldn’t be one size fits all. That’s why we have created food to suit dogs with unique needs and sensitivities.

 

Our research has determined 5 distinct sizes for dogs, with varying rates of growth. This is why our products are tailored to life stage and size to allow your dog to enjoy their meals and thrive with Royal Canin.

 

We also cater to different sensitivities. For example, our Sensitive Skin Care range is rich is Omega-3 and 6 fatty acids to help nourish your dog’s skin, and our Weight Care range which is packed with fiber to keep your dog feeling full and reduce begging.

 

Our canine range includes:

Puppy

Breed Health and Nutrition

Canine Health Nutrition

Size Health Nutrition

Browse our dog nutrition range

Health and wellbeing advice

From how your dog’s nutritional needs change with age to common digestive sensitivities, Royal Canin has the answers.

Visit our health and wellbeing hub to find advice, articles, and answers to commonly asked questions, written by our experts.

Read our expert advice