ROYAL CANIN® Breed Health Nutrition “Recommend It Forward” Terms and Conditions

Offer is reimbursement for the purchase of one ROYAL CANIN® Breed Health product (exclusions apply) from a participating online retailer or in-store at a retailer location. Purchase will qualify one referred customer to receive a $25 for their qualifying purchase of one ROYAL CANIN® Breed Health product (exclusions apply). The purchase must be made after the point of registering for the offer, during the Program Period (March 30th, 2026 to December 31, 2026) and must include purchase of the specific qualifying ROYAL CANIN® Breed Health product in a single transaction, visible on the receipt. The offer for the original recipient will pay the purchase price of one item, up to the maximum value specified by SamplTech depending on your dog breed type selection.



Reimbursement does not include tax or other applicable fees. Receipt must be printed from the retailer’s point of sale system for in-store purchases or be a PDF invoice from an online retailer, with the product name, retailer and purchase date visible. ROYAL CANIN USA, Inc. (“ROYAL CANIN”) shall have the right to reject any submission in which such information is not clearly identified. No receipt may be utilized more than one time for reimbursement. You must possess the original retailer receipt to make a request for redemption. All offer redemption requests must be submitted within thirty (30) days of receiving the rebate eligibility email issued by SamplTech and within the Program Period (March 30th, 2026 to December 31, 2026). Participants who register for the offer on the final day of the Program (December 31, 2026) will have thirty (30) days to submit their redemption request. Limit one (1) reimbursement per person. Offer is not valid on any other ROYAL CANIN® products other than the qualifying ROYAL CANIN® Breed Health products. Offer is not valid on veterinary products, wet products, feline products, fresh products, probiotics or supplements.



Limit one (1) reimbursement request per person throughout the Offer Period. Offer valid while promotional funds last. Promotion may end at any time without prior notice once allocated funds are depleted. The reimbursement will only be paid via PayPal or Venmo. Additional terms and conditions of PayPal or Venmo may apply. If you do not have an existing PayPal or Venmo account, you may create a free account. For information on creating a free PayPal or Venmo account, visit either www.paypal.com or www.venmo.com.



PayPal and Venmo are not sponsors of this Offer. Offer valid only for purchases made in the United States. Void where prohibited. This reimbursement may not be combined with any other offer. This reimbursement cannot be sold, transferred, assigned or copied. Use of multiple email addresses to attempt to obtain additional reimbursements is prohibited. Multiple submissions will not be acknowledged or returned and may result in forfeiture of original reimbursement request. Fraudulent submission could result in federal prosecution. Employees of ROYAL CANIN, affiliated companies, retailers and distributors are not eligible. Requests from groups, clubs or organizations will not be honored. We will not honor incomplete submissions. ROYAL CANIN is not responsible for illegible, lost, late, damaged, incomplete or misdirected submissions.



If for any reason the Offer is not capable of running as planned, including due to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, automated entries, fraud, technical failure, human error, or any other cause beyond the control of ROYAL CANIN that corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Offer, ROYAL CANIN reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the reimbursement process and to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Offer.



ROYAL CANIN assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, telephone or other communications malfunctions, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, or theft or destruction of, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries. ROYAL CANIN is not responsible for any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone networks or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or reimbursement request to be received by ROYAL CANIN on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website, any combination thereof, or otherwise, including any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to, or resulting from, participation or downloading of any materials in the Offer.



Caution: Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately damage any website or undermine the legitimate operation of the Offer may be a violation of criminal and civil laws, and should such an attempt be made, ROYAL CANIN reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.



IN NO EVENT WILL ROYAL CANIN BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF ENTRANT’S ACCESS TO, AND USE OF, THE WEBSITES AND/OR THIS OFFER, OR ENTRANT’S DOWNLOADING FROM AND/OR PRINTING MATERIAL DOWNLOADED FROM ANY WEBSITES ASSOCIATED WITH THE OFFER. Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Offer, participant agrees that any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Offer, or the reimbursement awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action.



For reimbursement status/inquiries, email support at cashback@sampltech.com.



