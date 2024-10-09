Breeder recommendation FAQs
We recognise that getting things right throughout their growth is vital as this is one of the most intense and important stages in your new arrival’s life.
We want to support both you and your pet as best we can throughout this rapidly changing period which is why we have our Breeder recommendation process.
If you have been handed a card about this from your breeder and are having problems, please check our FAQs below to see if these to help answer your query.
Yes, we can provide welcome boxes for up to 2 new pets in your household.If they are from the same breeder and being registered together, you only need send one text and our outbound team will collect the details of each pet.
We will ask you during your call whether you would like to stay in contact with us by email or phone and you have the option to agree or disagree to receiving information from us. We can assure you that we do not pass your details to any third party (apart from for the purpose of despatching your welcome box). For more information please refer to our privacy policy.
If you received a confirmation text from us, our outbound calling team will make 4 attempts to contact you. If they are not successful after the 4th attempt they will leave a voicemail asking you to re-text.
If you did not receive a confirmation text from us, we did not receive your text. Please check whether you included the word puppy or kitten, followed by the breeder’s id number. If not, please resend with this information.
Unfortunately, some mobile providers prevent their subscribers from texting to promotional numbers. Please call our office or send a message via our Contact us link. You will need to let us know the breeder ID number and whether you have a puppy or a kitten when you call.
between 08:30 and 21:00. You will be called 4 times on different days and at different times. After the 4th attempt you will be left a voicemail with instructions on what to do next.
We would love to see pictures of your new pet with their welcome box, please feel free to share them on social media, follow us and tag us. Facebook.com/royalcaninuk, twitter.com/royalcaninuk and instagram.com/royalcanin_uk.