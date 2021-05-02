How to keep your pets at a healthy weight

Just like us, our pets must maintain a healthy weight to help them enjoy a good quality of life – unfortunately, this isn’t always the case.

In fact, recent Royal Canin research suggests that the average dog is being over-fed by 54,000 calories a year – when looking at a small dog this is the equivalent of a human eating 402 burgers! As such, raising awareness and understanding of pet obesity in the UK is becoming increasingly important.Of course, it can be difficult as a pet owner to know not only what a healthy weight would be for your pet, but also how to keep it that way. Royal Canin looks at both these questions, providing expert insight into how best to maintain and promote healthy weight in your dog or cat…

What is an ideal dog weight?

New research from the University of Liverpool and Mars Petcare's WALTHAM Centre for Pet Nutrition revealed that overweight dogs are more likely to have shorter lives than those at ideal body weights. In fact, results from the study showed the lifespan of dogs with obesity was up to two and a half years shorter when compared to dogs with a healthy body weight.

So, what exactly is an ideal dog weight? Well, this is tricky, because dogs come in many different shapes and sizes, meaning there isn’t a gold standard to judge against. However, it’s worth noting a few factors that could help you monitor your dog’s weight and body condition more successfully. Based on the average extra calories per day, Royal Canin insights have uncovered that small dogs are overfed by 28% per day, medium dogs are overfed by 14% per day and large are overfed by 10% per day – just in treats alone!

Things to consider when assessing ideal dog weight include:

Breed – 'ideal’ weight varies among dog breeds, but your vet can provide the best advice for your individual pet

– 'ideal’ weight varies among dog breeds, but your vet can provide the best advice for your individual pet Unable to see their ribs and waist – this could indicate that your dog is overweight

If you’re concerned about your dog’s weight in relation to any of the above, contact your veterinary practice for their expert opinion and guidance.

What is the healthy weight for a cat?

Whereas dog breeds tend to vary greatly in size and shape, most cat breeds are usually about the same size, which makes determining a healthy weight for them much easier. However, there is some variety in size between certain breeds of cat; for example, the Maine Coon, which are much larger.

A healthy weight for a cat varies depending on breed, but if your cat has a good body condition score, they are a healthy weight. There are a few things you can do at home to check whether your cat’s weight is healthy, which include:

Feel their ribs – you should be able to feel your cat’s ribs using a gentle touch. If you can’t, it’s likely your cat is overweight. If you can feel your cat’s ribs very easily, it’s likely that they are underweight.

– you should be able to feel your cat’s ribs using a gentle touch. If you can’t, it’s likely your cat is overweight. If you can feel your cat’s ribs very easily, it’s likely that they are underweight. Keep an eye out for lethargy or reluctance to play and explore – it may be too tiring or uncomfortable for your cat to move around

– it may be too tiring or uncomfortable for your cat to move around Check for excess body fat – principally around the stomach and neck areas

If you are concerned about your cat’s weight, you should contact your veterinary practice for advice.

Body condition scoring

Vets and veterinary nurses can help you assess if your dog or cat is the correct weight. Body Condition scoring is a system that uses a scale of 1 to 9, with 1 being dangerously thin and 9 being severely overweight, based on specific criteria. Body Condition scoring can also be a useful tool for owners to pick up and use to help them monitor their pets shape at home.

Body Condition Scoring can be broadly categorised as follows:

Too thin – a score of 1, 2 or 3: common characteristics include prominent bones, such as the ribs, shoulders and pelvis; very little fat; poor muscle cover; and abdominal tuck

– a score of 1, 2 or 3: common characteristics include prominent bones, such as the ribs, shoulders and pelvis; very little fat; poor muscle cover; and abdominal tuck Ideal – either 4 or 5: the cat or dog will likely have an obvious waist; slight abdominal tuck; ribs that can be easily felt with a gentle touch; and a small amount of abdominal fat

– either 4 or 5: the cat or dog will likely have an obvious waist; slight abdominal tuck; ribs that can be easily felt with a gentle touch; and a small amount of abdominal fat Too heavy – scoring 6-7 (Above Ideal or Overweight) or 8-9 (Obese): be on the lookout for an absent or improperly defined waist; obvious abdominal distension; impalpable ribs; and excessive body fat deposits

Calculating a dog Body Condition Score is the first step to achieving a healthy weight for your pet’s breed. 5 is likely to be the optimal number but remember – it does depend on the individual animal. However, for cats, 5 is generally seen as the ideal irrespective of breed or type. Checking a cat Body Condition Score should confirm this and give your pet a clear weight goal to work towards.

See below for a visual representation of Body Condition Scoring for dogs and cats: