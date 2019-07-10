ROYAL CANIN® named Jollyes' food business partner of the year

ROYAL CANIN® is delighted to have been named ‘Business Partner of the Year – Food’ by Jollyes at the company’s recent annual dinner. With over 70 Jollyes Pet Superstores and Jollyes PetZone stores across the UK, and over 40 years of pet expertise, the company is a major player in the pet market and prides itself on its honest, ethical and fair approach across the board.

May Philpott, ROYAL CANIN® Sales & Marketing Director, says: “We are very proud to receive this accolade from the team at Jollyes.

“We have worked together for 14 years now, and it is a relationship which has borne fruit for all of us. They have embraced the concept of our Value Creation project, which is designed to ensure a sustainable future for the specialist pet trade through a raft of initiatives, and we are working very closely to maximise the opportunities for our mutual benefit, and that of the pets and owners we serve.

“Particular strengths in terms of sales for Jollyes are the way they get behind our new product launches, with recent ‘stars’ being the launch of our Size Health Nutrition Wet pouches and our Puppy Recruitment packs.

“We are also working extensively across all possible media channels to drive business into the specialist pet trade, and speed up growth.”

Jim Waring, Head of Buying at Jollyes, says: “Royal Canin received this award for their continued expertise and insight into the SPT channel. They have tailored bespoke pro-grammes that drive category growth and continue to support our store teams with valu-able training.”

David Hutchinson, Jollyes Chief Executive Officer, comments: “Jollyes are pleased to award Royal Canin our Food Partner of The Year. Our visions are closely aligned – to pro-vide added value and growth through ranges that differentiate us within the SPT channel, as well as healthy solutions for our Feline and Canine friends.”