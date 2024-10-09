Our Loyalty Programme

What are my points worth?

Spending your points is simple.

Points are accrued for every product you buy in your loyalty store (we are sorry but this does not apply to internet shops or chains such as Pets at Home).

Points are redeemed at 1 point to each 1 penny spent. So if you have 100 points that means you have £1.00 to spend.

Vouchers are available in denominations of £3 (300 points), £5 (500 points), £10 (1000 points), £15 (1500 points), £20 (2000 points) and £30 (3000 points).

You can claim vouchers to spend at your Loyalty retailer, you can either do this online via a voucher download which is sent directly to you by email when you are logged into your account, or you can ask the retailer to deduct the points from your account in store at the point of the transaction.

Vouchers carry a 3 month expiry date.

Ask your local retailer if they are part of the loyalty programme.

How to join:

Step 1: Collect your free loyalty card from a Loyalty stockist or join online.

Step 2: Register your card to receive your 400 free points worth £4. and to unlock the full benefits of being a member (above)

Step 3: Collect points on your ROYAL CANIN® pet food in-store

Step 4: Show your card each time you shop to collect points and keep your balance building

Step 5: Use your points to claim money off vouchers towards ROYAL CANIN® pet food from our Loyalty online shop

Step 6: Complete your profile, add your pets and subscribe to our newsletters to be the first to hear about news, competitions and special offers from Royal Canin