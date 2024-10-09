Autism Assistance Dogs
AADI is a national charity that provides assistance dogs to children with autism. Established in 2010 and accredited to the highest standards by Assistance Dogs International, AADI’s mission is to change the world for children with autism by offering children suffering from debilitating symptoms of autism the opportunity to reach their full potential. As well as providing life-changing autism assistance dogs, we are committed to raising autism awareness, understanding, and inclusion within the community. We do not charge for our assistance dogs and are entirely supported by public donations, fundraising, and volunteers.
We are delighted to partner with Royal Canin. At the heart of what we do is the health and well-being of all of our dogs. Whether it's a fully qualified autism assistance dog working with a family or a puppy/dog in training, it is essential all our dogs maintain a healthy diet to ensure they can support a child with autism throughout their working life. Together with Royal Canin, we provide a healthy and balanced nutritional diet for all our dogs. Each dog's diet is tailored to suit its individual needs and Royal Canin is always on hand to advise on all dietary needs.
