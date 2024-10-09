We are delighted to partner with Royal Canin. At the heart of what we do is the health and well-being of all of our dogs. Whether it's a fully qualified autism assistance dog working with a family or a puppy/dog in training, it is essential all our dogs maintain a healthy diet to ensure they can support a child with autism throughout their working life. Together with Royal Canin, we provide a healthy and balanced nutritional diet for all our dogs. Each dog's diet is tailored to suit its individual needs and Royal Canin is always on hand to advise on all dietary needs.