Since 1988, Dogs for Good has been making life-changing differences for people with disabilities. The charity supports people with a range of needs including physical disabilities, autism, dementia and learning disabilities enabling them to lead more independent lives through the help of trained dogs.

Dogs for Good train assistance dogs to support both children and adults to provide practical support, enrich daily life and overcome specific challenges. The charity trains community dogs to work alongside a specialist handler in schools and colleges, hospitals and in social care. Over their lifetime, a community dog helps dozens of people to overcome challenges, supporting them to achieve goals such as development of life-skills, overcoming anxiety or engaging with physiotherapy, using techniques known as animal assisted intervention (AAI). The Family Dog service offers training, guidance and ongoing support to parents of children on the autism spectrum enabling the whole family to benefit from the unique support a well-trained dog can bring.

Dogs for Good believes that dogs are good for us and through a deeper understanding about the charity works to improve and enhance the lives of both dog and owner.